NTT Australia scores $5.8 million Splunk deal with Home Affairs

The Department of Home Affairs has awarded NTT Australia a multi-million dollar contract for Splunk software licences.

The $5.8 million contract covers software that will be used for the management of security threats, a Home Affairs spokesperson told CRN.

AusTender revealed the procurement was done through the DTA’s Whole of Australian Government Software Licensing and Services (SLS) Panel, which currently has 154 suppliers listed.

“The procurement was undertaken through the Digital Transformation Agency’s Software MarketPlace Panel as part of the Department’s continuing use of the software,” the spokesperson said.

The contract runs from January 2020 to December 2022.