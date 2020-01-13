NTT Australia scores $5.8 million Splunk deal with Home Affairs

By on
NTT Australia scores $5.8 million Splunk deal with Home Affairs

The Department of Home Affairs has awarded NTT Australia a multi-million dollar contract for Splunk software licences.

The $5.8 million contract covers software that will be used for the management of security threats, a Home Affairs spokesperson told CRN.

AusTender revealed the procurement was done through the DTA’s Whole of Australian Government Software Licensing and Services (SLS) Panel, which currently has 154 suppliers listed.

“The procurement was undertaken through the Digital Transformation Agency’s Software MarketPlace Panel as part of the Department’s continuing use of the software,” the spokesperson said.

The contract runs from January 2020 to December 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
home affairs ntt australia software splunk

Most Read Articles

Microsoft starts selling extended Win Server 2008 support

Microsoft starts selling extended Win Server 2008 support
IBM names new Asia Pacific chief

IBM names new Asia Pacific chief
The biggest public cloud trends to watch in 2020

The biggest public cloud trends to watch in 2020
10 game-changing laptops from CES 2020

10 game-changing laptops from CES 2020
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?