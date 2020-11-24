NTT Australia, Wavelink deploy Spectralink Versity smartphone fleet to Canberra hospitals

Melbourne-based specialty distributor Wavelink has tapped NTT Australia to deploy a smartphone fleet to Canberra hospitals.

The rollout came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help ACT Health staff across Canberra Hospital and University of Canberra Hospital, with some 2000 ruggedised smartphones rolled out.

The smartphones were from Spectralink, a provider of enterprise mobile solutions for a number of industries. The Versity model specifically is purpose-built for the rugged requirements of the healthcare environment.

ACT Health sought a solution that helps facilitate cohesive communication, streamlined workflows, and faster ingress and egress to COVID-19 areas and other isolation zones in the hospitals.

“Each nurse carries a Spectralink Versity smartphone, connecting them to their colleagues and the outside world without creating a contamination risk. Staff members have access to the apps they need to work effectively and efficiently at their fingertips whilst wearing gloves without the need to continuously change the PPE required,” ACT Health chief nursing and midwifery information officer Rebecca Heland said.

The Versity smartphones were brought in to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and infection as they are designed to withstand hospital-grade cleaning agents. ACT Health also sought to reduce the complexity caused by having multiple communication platforms.

“It was important to have devices that could meet infection control standards. The Spectralink Versity phones offer this capability and, because we have a fleet of devices with interchangeable batteries and charging stations, this has made managing the devices day-to-day very simple. The devices themselves are intuitive and easy to use, which reduces the need for busy staff members to have to learn how to use another device,” Heland added.

Wavelink managing director Ilan Rubin said, “Providing purpose-built communications solutions to healthcare organisations is a key focus for Wavelink. The Spectralink Versity devices are ideal to enable ACT Health for quick and fast response to challenges posed by COVID-19 by having a healthcare specific device.”

“Providing a fleet of devices simplifies management for ACT Health and helps deliver a strong return on investment. Wavelink is proud to work with NTT to provide these devices and support to ACT Health.”