NTT, Data#3, Basis Networks score Palo Alto partner awards

Palo Alto Networks has honoured a number of channel partners across Australia and New Zealand at its recently concluded 2020 Australian partner awards.

The awards recognise partners that have “integrated seamlessly” to deliver innovative security solutions that provide customers with visibility, compliance and peace of mind for all Palo Alto Networks services.

NTT Australia took home the top gong of partner of the year, with Palo Alto citing “outstanding commitment and work” alongside the vendor to deliver revenue growth and CYBERFORCE certifications.

Here are the rest of the partner award winners:

Cortex Partner of the Year: Telstra for demonstrating “thought leadership and creativity” in driving sales in the Cortex Portfolio.

Prisma Partner of the Year: Deloitte for demonstrating “thought leadership and creativity” in driving sales in the Prisma Portfolio.

Growth Partner of the Year: Data#3 for increasing sales revenue at the highest rate for an established partner. The company also invested in training and certifications across sales, presales and delivery, with a total of 33 Palo Alto Networks certifications.

Rising Star of the Year: Basis Networks The CyberCX Group company won for delivering a breakout year with Palo Alto Networks, demonstrating “outstanding ability” in executing on both sales and services during FY20.

MSSP of the Year: Telstra for delivering excellence in managed services leveraging the Palo Alto Networks technology portfolio. Telstra was able to provide a range of services for both large and small organisations in an industry-leading manner.

Distribution Partner of the Year: Westcon-Comstor for setting the standard on the execution of sales and marketing campaigns whilst providing exceptional support for NextWave partners.



Palo Alto ANZ director of channel and alliances Bryan Stibbard said that the Palo Alto Networks Australian Partner Award showcases the evolution of the industry, with a diverse set of organisations reaching customers in new and inventive ways to meet the growing needs of Australian businesses.

"Palo Alto Networks partners are constantly seeking out new challenges and opportunities to create efficiencies for their customers, adding value to customers across many sectors to ensure our organisations are kept safe and scaffolded by the service needed to mitigate operational complexities,” he said.

“The winners of the 2020 Palo Alto Networks Australian Partner Awards are those who understand the scope and capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks portfolio and harness this with a finessed expertise to ensure customers have access to the best sales, services, and technology. By far the most successful partners are those who act as a true extension of the Palo Alto Networks channel organisation and embody our values and commitment to the customer, providing valuable services and ensuring that organisational security remains the utmost priority for successful results."