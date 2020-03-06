NTT, Data#3, Outcomex, Telstra clean up at Cisco ANZ partner awards

NTT, Data#3, Outcomex and Telstra have cleaned up in Cisco’s ANZ partner awards.
The vendor said partners were selected “for excellence across innovation, business growth, customer satisfaction and competitive differentiation.”
Partners were informed of their wins in lieu of an awards ceremony usually held during its Cisco Live conference, which was cancelled due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Congratulations to the all the amazing winners. The growth, innovation and commitment for excellence makes me incredibly proud of our world class partner ecosystem,” said Cisco’s ANZ channel chief Tara Ridley.
A handful of partners received their awards during a visit from Ridley, accompied by global channel chief Oliver Tuszik and president, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China Miyuki Suzuki.
Check out the winner’s pics and full list of awards below:
Data#3
Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year 2020 and
Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year: Lifecycle & Adoption Services 2020
Comscentre
Cisco ANZ Meraki Partner of the Year 2020
Dicker Data
Cisco ANZ Distributor of the Year 2020
Optus Business
Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Collaboration Partner of the Year 2020
RiOT Solutions
Cisco ANZ Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020
The full list of winners:
Cisco ANZ Partner of the Year 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia
Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year 2020: Data#3 Limited
Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Data Centre Partner of the Year 2020: Datacom ANZ
Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Collaboration Partner of the Year 2020: Optus Business
Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Security Partner of the Year 2020: Outcomex
Cisco ANZ Managed Services Partner of the Year 2020: Telstra
Cisco ANZ Innovation Partner of the Year 2020: Outcomex
Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year - Lifecycle & Adoption Services 2020: Data#3
Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year - Services and Delivery Excellence 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia
Cisco ANZ Software Partner of the Year 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia
Cisco ANZ Small Business Partner of the Year 2020: Telstra Business Technology Centre - Melbourne City
Cisco ANZ Distributor of the Year 2020: Dicker Data
Cisco ANZ Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020: RIoT Solutions
Cisco ANZ Meraki Partner of the Year 2020: Comscentre
Cisco ANZ DevNet Partner of the Year 2020: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu