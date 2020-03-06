NTT, Data#3, Outcomex, Telstra clean up at Cisco ANZ partner awards

NTT, Data#3, Outcomex and Telstra have cleaned up in Cisco’s ANZ partner awards.

The vendor said partners were selected “for excellence across innovation, business growth, customer satisfaction and competitive differentiation.”

Partners were informed of their wins in lieu of an awards ceremony usually held during its Cisco Live conference, which was cancelled due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Congratulations to the all the amazing winners. The growth, innovation and commitment for excellence makes me incredibly proud of our world class partner ecosystem,” said Cisco’s ANZ channel chief Tara Ridley.

A handful of partners received their awards during a visit from Ridley, accompied by global channel chief Oliver Tuszik and president, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China Miyuki Suzuki.

Check out the winner’s pics and full list of awards below:

Data#3

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year 2020 and

Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year: Lifecycle & Adoption Services 2020

Comscentre

Cisco ANZ Meraki Partner of the Year 2020

Dicker Data

Cisco ANZ Distributor of the Year 2020

Optus Business

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence: Collaboration Partner of the Year 2020

RiOT Solutions

Cisco ANZ Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020

The full list of winners:

Cisco ANZ Partner of the Year 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year 2020: Data#3 Limited

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Data Centre Partner of the Year 2020: Datacom ANZ

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Collaboration Partner of the Year 2020: Optus Business

Cisco ANZ Architectural Excellence - Security Partner of the Year 2020: Outcomex

Cisco ANZ Managed Services Partner of the Year 2020: Telstra

Cisco ANZ Innovation Partner of the Year 2020: Outcomex

Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year - Lifecycle & Adoption Services 2020: Data#3

Cisco ANZ CX Partner of the Year - Services and Delivery Excellence 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia

Cisco ANZ Software Partner of the Year 2020: NTT Ltd. Australia

Cisco ANZ Small Business Partner of the Year 2020: Telstra Business Technology Centre - Melbourne City

Cisco ANZ Distributor of the Year 2020: Dicker Data

Cisco ANZ Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2020: RIoT Solutions

Cisco ANZ Meraki Partner of the Year 2020: Comscentre

Cisco ANZ DevNet Partner of the Year 2020: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu