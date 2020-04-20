NTT, Ethan Group, Dialog IT score with Services Australia

Services Australia has splashed another handful of multimillion-dollar IT contracts to local channel players.

The agency spent a combined $15.8 million for a range of services, including PCs for remote workers, temporary staffing and for software services.

Sydney-based Ethan Group was awarded $5 million to provide 3000 Microsoft Surface Pro devices as part of Services Australia’s business continuity strategy.

The company was chosen for providing best value for money after a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued under the Digital Transformation Agency’s Hardware Marketplace Panel.

Services Australia awarded three channel partners a contract each to provide “Development Experts” between February to August 2020. No further detail was disclosed.

Fujitsu Australia was awarded $4.8 million for its services, Dialog IT received $2.7 million, while DXC Technology scored $1.1 million.

All three were sourced from the DTA’s Digital Marketplace Panel, also citing best value for money.

Finally NTT Australia secured $2.1 million for services for “Red Hat Linux software”. The company was chosen through the Whole of Government Software License and Services Panel.