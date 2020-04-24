NTT, Forward IT wins millions in Services Australia IT contracts

Services Australia is continuing to award contracts to IT providers as it bolsters capacity to deal with the impact of Covid-19 in Australia.

On Friday it was revealed the department had awarded more than $11 million in contracts to NTT, the biggest being a $10 million deal for IT or telco hardware that will run for three years.

There were at least five other NTT deals announced on Friday totalling over $1.6 million, including a one-year hardware maintenance and support deal for $981,000.

Forward IT, a 2019 CRN Fast50 acquired by ASI Solutions, has also been awarded several contracts, including a $5.5 million deal to supply Services Australia with computer equipment and accessories under a three-year deal. Forward was also handed three other separate Services Australia deals for notebook computers, totalling $195,000.

The agency put down deals for a slew of other services across training, property leasing, hand sanitiser, and transport.

Datacom, Telstra, NextDC, SAP and Data#3 were among the providers tapped for smaller deals in their respective fields such as labour hire, software support and telecommunications and data centre connectivity.

Last week Services Australia splashed a combined $15.8 million for a range of services, including PCs for remote workers, temporary staffing and for software services. Partners in those deals included NTT, Ethan Group and Dialog IT.