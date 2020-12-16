NTT Ltd CEO Jason Goodall departs, names McKinsey & Co.'s Abhijit Dubey as replacement

NTT Ltd. has named Abhijit Dubey as its new global chief executive officer to succeed Jason Goodall, who is set to retire in June 2021.

Dubey joins NTT following a 20 year stint at global advisory firm McKinsey & Company, where is most recently a senior partner.

Goodall meanwhile will retire as CEO on 30 June 2021, wrapping up a career with NTT Ltd. and its predecessor Dimension Data dating back from 2003.

In the announcement, Goodall commented, “We are looking forward to welcoming Abhijit to the NTT family in 2021 to lead the next generation of our business. He shares our passion for the technology industry and the role that technology can play in helping make the world a better place.

“He brings many years’ experience of our industry and context, as well as a strong track record in delivering high performance and profitability in organisations having advised clients on a range of strategic, operational, and go-to-market challenges. I am confident that we have solid foundations in place following our successful integration last year and am delighted to work with Abhijit in the first half of next year to ensure a smooth handover.”

Dubey will join NTT Ltd’s global headquarters in London in February 2021 as part of a transition period and will formally step up as CEO on 1 April 2021. Goodall will remain as a board director for both NTT Ltd and Dimension Data following his retirement in June 2021.

Speaking on his new role, Dubey said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this next chapter for NTT Ltd. NTT is privileged to be a critical technology services partner for many of the world’s leading companies and public sector organisations, with employees in over 73 countries around the world.”

“With many NTT clients accelerating their digital transformation because of the global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for the technology industry to deliver for the world. I am passionate about NTT’s purpose, strategy, and part it will play to help clients, employees and communities leverage technology for good. I am very much looking forward to working with the team.”

NTT Ltd. chairman Tsunehisa Okuno said, “I’d like to thank Jason for his service and commitment to our business for over 23 years and look forward to welcoming and working with Abhijit as he joins us in 2021.”