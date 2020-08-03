NTT Ltd. names Tania Balcombe as new ANZ chief

Technology services giant NTT Ltd. has appointed Tania Balcombe as its new chief executive for its newly merged Australia and New Zealand region.

Balcombe replaces Steve Nola, who announced in May that he will retire at the end of September 2020.

The company also announced that NTT Australia and NTT New Zealand will be “brought together” as a new “ANZ region” operating under the wider APAC region effective 1 October 2020.

NTT claims the merged entity will create “the strongest technology services company across the geography” with more than 1400 clients across APAC.

NTT Ltd. global chief executive Jason Goodall said, “As part of our ongoing focus to transform our business, we’ve been reviewing how we can be faster to market, better serve our clients, align to our industry priorities and increase career opportunities for our people.”

“The changes we have decided to make position NTT as the strongest technology services company in Asia Pacific. I am also delighted to appoint Tania, who is a world-class leader and a great advocate for our clients, partners and people across ANZ.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to once again thank Steve Nola for his extraordinary contribution to our business over the past 31 years and wish him and his family a very well-deserved retirement.”

Balcombe has worked at NTT for 14 years, most recently serving as chief marketing officer and go-to-market officer at NTT Australia. Prior to that, she was general manager for part of NTT Australia.