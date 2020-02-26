NTT’s alliances lead Peter Prowse departs

Longtime DiData/NTT alliances exec Peter Prowse has left the business.

Prowse spent six years as head of Dimension Data’s data centre business unit, then racked up four years in alliances roles such as group vice president for strategic partnerships and senior vice president for strategic alliances. The latter was a global role and he retained the latter title as DiData became NTT.

In a February 25th LinkedIn post, Prowse announced that “After an amazing 10 years with #dimensiondata and #NTT it’s time to move onto the next challenge.”

He’s not mentioned what that challenge will be: LinkedIn currently lists him as self-employed.

His post continued: “To say it’s been an adventure would be an understatement. I have been honoured to work across the globe, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredible group of people from the four corners of the world, both within NTT and our amazing #partners.”

“It is you that I will miss the most! As we all know this industry is small and I’m sure we’ll come across each other again.”

CRN understands Prowse hasn't taken a new role, but is in discussions with emerging tech businesses about various roles while he enjoys some downtime.