Nuix buys technology partner Rampiva

Forensics and intelligence software provider Nuix said it has bought workflow automation and job scheduling application vendor Rampiva in a US$2 million cash, US$2 million share deal.

Conditional on meeting annual contract value growth, and cost management miles stones over the next three years, a up to a further US$3 million in Nuix shares will be issued as part of the deal.

Rampiva targets Nuix customers for automation of data processing tasks, and was founded in 2016 by Daniel Botanu, who is also the company's chief executive.

“I founded Rampiva because, as a forensic investigator, I wanted people like me to do what they do best – be creative with data while relying on computers for reliability, speed, and auditing," Botanu said.

"Joining Nuix is an exciting opportunity to align our efforts to be a Force for Good and ensure Nuix customers can use their data analysis expertise as productively and efficiently as possible” he added.

Nuix plans to embed Rampiva's team and technology into the company's global business over the upcoming months.

Chief executive of Nuix Jonathan Rubinsztein said Rampiva is a natural strategic fit for the company as it is very much aligned to providing solutions for its largest enterprise customers.

 

 

