Nuix cheers top partners in Sydney

Australian software vendor Nuix has celebrated the its top performing partners at an awards ceremony in Sydney.

The company brought together firms from its advisory partner channel, legal service provider community and reseller partners.

Head of Nuix partner connect Chris Pogue and the firm's APAC head of channels Harry Linggoputro were on hand to present the awards.

The top prize of Australia and New Zealand reseller of the year went to CDFS.

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Harry Linggoputro, Nuix; George Athanasiou, CDFS

Winner of the Australia and New Zealand Growth Award was Fulcrum Management.

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Harry Linggoputro, Nuix; Sorrell Lambie, Fulcrum Management

Winner of the Australia and New Zealand legal provider of the year (and best name for a legal consultant ever) was Law In Order.

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Simon Barnier, Nuix; Robyn Kidd, Law In Order; Murali Baddula, Law In Order

Finally, taking home the Australia and New Zealand Nuix discover partner of the year was Brisbane-based Enhanced Litigation Management Solutions.