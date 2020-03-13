Nuix cheers top partners in Sydney

By on
Nuix cheers top partners in Sydney

Australian software vendor Nuix has celebrated the its top performing partners at an awards ceremony in Sydney.

The company brought together firms from its advisory partner channel, legal service provider community and reseller partners.

Head of Nuix partner connect Chris Pogue and the firm's APAC head of channels Harry Linggoputro were on hand to present the awards.

The top prize of Australia and New Zealand reseller of the year went to CDFS. 

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Harry Linggoputro, Nuix; George Athanasiou, CDFS

Winner of the Australia and New Zealand Growth Award was Fulcrum Management.

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Harry Linggoputro, Nuix; Sorrell Lambie, Fulcrum Management

Winner of the Australia and New Zealand legal provider of the year (and best name for a legal consultant ever) was Law In Order.

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Simon Barnier, Nuix; Robyn Kidd, Law In Order; Murali Baddula, Law In Order

Finally, taking home the Australia and New Zealand Nuix discover partner of the year was Brisbane-based Enhanced Litigation Management Solutions.

Chris Pogue, Nuix; Simon Barnier, Nuix; Kate Clark, ELMS
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdfs law in order nuix software

Most Read Articles

Konica Minolta boss Dr David Cooke exits

Konica Minolta boss Dr David Cooke exits
DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion

DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion
Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors

Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors
Data#3 kills JuiceIT over Coronavirus

Data#3 kills JuiceIT over Coronavirus
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?