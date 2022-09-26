Nutanix adds incentives, partner accreditation to Elevate partner program

Nutanix has revamped partner incentives and added a new accreditation requirement to its Elevate partner program, aimed to improve partner and customer experience.

Program incentives will now be available beyond channel partner organisations to include individual sellers and system engineers through the New Business Individual Incentive.

Nutanix will also roll out a pilot program for an incentive to reward selected partners for the delivery of consistent, on-time renewal rates with customers.

Also new is a channel-led selling rebate incentive aimed to to reward resellers who drive deals through the entire sales cycle autonomously, through tool sets like the Sizer 6.0 capacity planning tool and enhancements to the Performance + Deal Registration program.

“The IT industry is at an inflection point in how customers want to procure and consume technology,” Nutanix senior VP of worldwide channel sales Christian Alvarez said.

“With our updates to the Elevate program, we’ve addressed many of our partners’ needs to engage with customers through their lifecycle – not just selling the technology, but enabling them to adopt, perform, expand and ultimately renew. Elevate now supports and rewards partners along this entire journey through purpose-built benefits and incentives.”

Nutanix also added a new 'Sizing Associate' accreditation requirement for partners aimed to help build partner competencies through education and certifications through Nutanix Sizer's capacity planning, quoting and order fulfilment.

The hyperconverged infrastructure vendor combined its partner organisations together into the single Elevate Program in 2020, aimed to simplify engagement for its partner ecosystem and allowing greater access to information and insights.

Earlier this year, Nutanix appointed a new APJ sales boss, Aaron White, and earlier this year, announced a new ANZ channel chief Matt Maw.