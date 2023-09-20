Nutanix adds three new members to local channel team

By on
Nutanix adds three new members to local channel team

Cloud computing software company Nutanix has appointed three key staff to its local channel team, including Michael Car who was formerly the head of VMware at Amazon Web Services.

Car will take on the role as head of hybrid multicloud for Asia-Pacific-Japan at Nutanix.

Nutanix said Car will be based in Sydney, with responsibilites including leading the company's Cloud Clusters team in APJ, and helping partners in the region conduct hybrid multicloud conversations with their customers.

According to Car, today's chief information officers are increasingly seeing cloud as a tool and not a destination.

“I’ve been on the frontlines, I’ve slept in datacentres as part of engineering teams, and I’ve seen the transition from ‘cloud first’ towards hybrid multicloud,” he said. 

One of Car's priorities will be to actively recruit to expand the Nutanix Cloud Clusters team across APJ.

Nutanix also announced a new strategic partner manager, Chris Nixon, along with Evan Audesh as inside channel-led seller for Australia and New Zealand.

Nixon joins from NetApp where he spent nine years, and Audesh from Boomi.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud data centre distribution nutanix sales & marketing

Partner Content

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors
Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches

Apple releases iPhone 15 ranges, new Watches
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
HPE's Neri on Dell&#8217;s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

HPE's Neri on Dell’s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?