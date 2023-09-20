Nutanix adds three new members to local channel team

Cloud computing software company Nutanix has appointed three key staff to its local channel team, including Michael Car who was formerly the head of VMware at Amazon Web Services.

Car will take on the role as head of hybrid multicloud for Asia-Pacific-Japan at Nutanix.

Nutanix said Car will be based in Sydney, with responsibilites including leading the company's Cloud Clusters team in APJ, and helping partners in the region conduct hybrid multicloud conversations with their customers.

According to Car, today's chief information officers are increasingly seeing cloud as a tool and not a destination.

“I’ve been on the frontlines, I’ve slept in datacentres as part of engineering teams, and I’ve seen the transition from ‘cloud first’ towards hybrid multicloud,” he said.

One of Car's priorities will be to actively recruit to expand the Nutanix Cloud Clusters team across APJ.

Nutanix also announced a new strategic partner manager, Chris Nixon, along with Evan Audesh as inside channel-led seller for Australia and New Zealand.

Nixon joins from NetApp where he spent nine years, and Audesh from Boomi.