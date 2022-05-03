Nutanix ANZ channel chief David Gage departs

Nutanix’s Australia and New Zealand channel director David Gage has left the company after close to two years in the role.

The hyperconverged infrastructure company confirmed Gage’s departure in a statement sent to CRN.

“Nutanix can confirm that David Gage, its ANZ channel director, has left the company to pursue a new opportunity. Nutanix thanks him for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” a Nutanix spokesperson said.

“Michael Magura, Nutanix’s APAC VP for channel sales, will support the company’s ANZ channel business on an interim basis while Nutanix conducts a search to fill the role.”

Nutanix earlier this week advertised the ANZ Channel Sales Director role publicly, including on LinkedIn and its jobs section on its website. The role will be based in Brisbane.

The chosen candidate will report to Magura and will be responsible for developing and working with the partner ecosystem in the region.

Nutanix is also looking for someone with at least ten years of storage, networking, virtualization “sales success”, either through channels or direct.

Gage joined Nutanix as ANZ channel director in October 2020 to replace Andrew Diamond, who moved to Amazon Web Services at the time. He was hired out of Sydney software company Ccube Integrated Wealth, where he was CEO from 2018 to 2020.

Gage had come from a lengthy career in local IT distribution, founding Express Online in 2002, which became part of Express Data and was subsequently sold to Dicker Data by parent company Dimension Data in 2014. After a two-year stint at Microsoft, he was managing director of Westcon-Comstor Australia from 2017 to 2018.

In January this year, Nutanix hired US-based exec Jim Steed as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Lee Thompson, who left the previous year to join cloud-based finance and accounting software vendor BlackLine.

Michael Magura, who is based in Singapore, was also named Nutanix’s vice president of partner sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan in January.