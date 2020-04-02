Nutanix appoints ANZ boss out of NetSuite

Nutanix has named former NetSuite exec Lee Thompson as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Thompson replaces Jamie Humphrey, who left the HCI vendor in January to later join Rubrik earlier this month.

Based in Sydney, Thompson is tasked to bring in more customers and continue Nutanix’s expansion across Australia and New Zealand.

“We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the way corporate A/NZ does, and will do, business in the future.” Thompson said.

“Recent events have shown the importance of technology, and the critical role that cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure will play in helping secure our economy in the future. As the region looks to develop a new technology infrastructure for a post-COVID-19 world, Nutanix will be in a prime position to help support and navigate that transformation.”

Thompson joins Nutanix out of healthcare software vendor Ezihub, where he briefly worked as interim COO for a six-month period until March 2020. Prior to that, he was APJ senior vice president and general manager for Cloud and ERP at NetSuite from 2015 to July 2019.

Past stints include TechnologyOne as operating officer, Salesforce as APAC SVP for corporate sales, and a 12-year stint at Oracle.

Thompson will report directly to Nutanix vice president for South Asia Pacific Neville Vincent.

“Lee’s breadth of experience, international exposure and intimate understanding of the challenges facing modern businesses will help accelerate our ANZ business to the next level,” Vincent said.

“We have an outstanding, energised and highly motivated team already in place eager for the guidance and direction Lee can provide. Under his stewardship, we are confident we will be better placed to help A/NZ businesses adapt to the new post-pandemic reality.”