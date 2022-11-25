Nutanix bulks ANZ channel team with Monique Hyndman, Aaron Kelly

Hyperconverged infrastructure vendor Nutanix has bolstered its Australia and New Zealand channel team with new appointments for distribution sales and alliances leads.

The company has hired former Clear Dynamics head of partnerships Monique Hyndman as ANZ channel and alliances senior manager, while former NextDC partner manager Aaron Kelly as distribution sales manager.

Hyndman and Kelly directly report into Nutanix ANZ head of channels Matt Maw, aimed to bolster the vendor’s local channel program and expand partner support.

As channel and alliances senior manager, Hyndman is responsible for Nutanix’s NSW and New Zealand managed partners, tasked to strengthen the partner ecosystem, accelerate go-to-market and increase partner profitability.

“Once a customer has implemented Nutanix, the opportunity for the partner to expand the value they deliver is huge,” Hyndman said. “With this in mind, I want to help reseller partners become even more strategic, rather than transactional, in their engagements.”

Hyndman worked at Clear Dynamics from 2021 to October 2022 before moving to Nutanix, creating the Australian software company’s partner program. Prior to that, she was ANZ channel manager at Red Hat from 2018 to 2021, and at TIBCO in the United States from 2015 to 2018 in various management roles. Other stints include Storgrid, IBM, American Express and GIO.

As distribution sales manager, Kelly is responsible for managing Nutanix’s ANZ distributors, Ingram Micro and Dicker Data, and strengthening advocacy in the broader channel.

“We are so much more than hyperconverged infrastructure now,” Kelly said. “Continuing to educate partners and customers on the Nutanix hybrid multicloud platform will help unlock immense opportunity for them.”

Kelly was partner manager at NextDC from 2018 to 2022 before joining Nutanix. Prior to that, he also worked at Flexera, Blue Connections IT, Genesys, Winc and Ingram Micro.

Commenting on the appointments, Maw said, “On both sides of the Tasman, customers are looking for vendor and partner alliances that address the bigger picture – technology solutions made to serve business issues.”

"Monique and Aaron’s combined experience on both sides of the channel will give our partners the support they need to deliver even better business outcomes to customers."