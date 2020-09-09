Nutanix consolidates partner program

Hyperconverged infrastructure and enterprise cloud solutions vendor Nutanix has announced a new global partner program called Elevate.

The new program brings together Nutanix’s partner ecosystem, specifically resellers, distributors, MSPs, telcos, hyperscalers, independent software, hardware and platform vendors, global system integrators and services delivery partners, under one integrated architecture.

All partners now get a consistent set of tools, resources and marketing platforms in a new partner portal. Partners also get a new Performance+ Deal Registration to help increase incentive potential and opportunity protection.

Nutanix SVP worldwide channels Christian Alvarez said, “Our vision has always been about simplicity, from the technology we innovate to the way we do business, and Elevate will deliver that vision to the entire partner ecosystem – enabling them to leverage market shifts toward subscription-based, multi-product, multicloud delivery of IT for their customers.”

“Our new Elevate partner program significantly deepens our commitment to all partner types around the world, and the enhancements we are rolling out today are just the beginning of many more exciting updates to come so we can partner even more effectively.”

The program will roll out the benefits throughout the year ahead, including updated competencies and solution validation options for Alliance partners; flexible pricing models and simplified billing for MSPs; and robust offer development resources for service delivery partners.