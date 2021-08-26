Nutanix dumps Arrow, Tech Data from distie roster

By on
David Gage (Nutanix)

Hyperconverged vendor Nutanix has shaken up its Australian distribution strategy and parted ways with two of its existing partners, Arrow ECS and Tech Data.

The US-based vendor has renewed its distribution partnership with Dicker Data and added Ingram Micro in a move that it said would “enable Nutanix to invest additional resources into Dicker Data and introduce the experience and reach of Ingram Micro, bringing greater consistency to its ANZ partner program while also unlocking more opportunities for both distributors and their partners”.

“By optimising our distributor base, we’re able to accelerate our success with two partners who have a strong strategic vision, and are invested in Nutanix and driving our enhanced Elevate Partner Program. This evolution of the program is a classic case of 1+1=3,” Nutanix ANZ channel chief David Gage said in a statement.

“In the early stages of a technology business, ‘more is better’ is the natural approach when it comes to distribution partners. These changes are a maturation of the channel program as Nutanix itself has grown. The result is more engagement, more enablement, and a better overall experience for our channel partners across Australia and New Zealand.

“The team at Ingram Micro bring decades of experience and deep relationships across the Trans-Tasman partner and end-user ecosystems which will be invaluable in our new channel model.”.

Ingram Micro’s local boss Tim Ament said it was an “exciting time” in Nutanix’s history, and the distributor was looking to “replicate the success we’ve achieved together in other regions around the world”.

Dicker Data COO Vlad Mitnovetski said that since the partnership began in August 2019, the distributor had played an “integral role” in driving local business for the vendor.

“Our value-add capabilities, deep technical expertise and agility have resonated well with the Nutanix partner community. We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue our work with Nutanix and we extend our sincere thanks to their management team for their continued support of Dicker Data.”

