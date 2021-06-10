Nutanix launches service provider focused partner program

Nutanix has launched a new partner program designed specifically for its service provider partners.

This program adds two partnership levels to Nutanix’s current Elevate program: Authorized Service Provider for new partners and those who service SMBs and Professional Service Provider for those who sell into enterprise.

Benefits include training, Not For Resale (NFR) and Nutanix XLAB software licenses, and enablement support.

Professional partners will have access to expanded support including marketing materials, potential market development funds, sales tools, goal-based financial incentives and rebates, and personalised insights in Nutanix’s Partner Portal.

“As the demand for managed and cloud services surges, service providers are uniquely positioned to assist an organisation’s growth, optimization initiatives, and digital transformation needs,” said Nutanix worldwide channels senior vice president Christian Alvarez.

“Through the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, we are rewarding our partners’ commitment in delivering high value IT cloud service offerings​ and helping them maximize profitability and increase their revenue growth potential through premium offerings.”

There will be no minimum commitment levels or mandatory product purchases and service providers will have access to auto-metering to make billing more granular.

Recently, Alvarez said that Nutanix is pushing the move toward everything-as-a-service as quickly as possible.

“Now more than ever, the channel really needs to move faster to Everything as a Service,” he said at the time. “And to adapt really quickly to subscription. Why? Customers are asking for this.”

“The economic advantages for everything-as-a-service is enormous. It’s all about life-cycle management and creating that intimacy and stickiness for a continuous engagement.”