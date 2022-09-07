Nutanix names Aaron White as new APJ sales boss

Nutanix has appointed Aaron White as its new vice president and general manager for Asia-Pacific and Japan sales, replacing Matt Young.

White, who will be based in Singapore, was hired from the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor’s EMEA business, where he was vice president of EMEA Emerging Markets. He will report to Nutanix chief revenue officer Andrew Brinded in his new role.

In the announcement, Brinded said, “Aaron has more than 20 years of international experience in the technology sector, simultaneously growing companies, and the sales teams within them, to deliver exceptional and consistent growth.”

“Since his arrival, I have had the unique opportunity to see Aaron’s management style and capabilities. He believes passionately that people are the heartbeat of Nutanix. He also believes in putting clients first and building quality relationships.”

White joined Nutanix’s Dubai office in 2017 as vice president of sales for its METI region, before moving up to vice president of EMEA emerging markets in February this year.

Prior to Nutanix, White was regional director at software vendor Sage, general manager at Hitachi Data Systems (now Hitachi Vantara), regional director at Citrix and senior manager at VMware, all in Dubai.

Commenting on his appointment, White said, “My success is attributed to the teams I have built and the culture I have helped create. Such culture celebrates even the smallest win and empowers teams to become the best and have the courage to try new ideas.

“I look forward to fostering this spirit across Nutanix in APJ and working with the team to help even more organisations modernise their data centres and establish hybrid multicloud environments using Nutanix.”

Matt Young, who had been leading APJ sales since 2012, revealed on LinkedIn in August that he left Nutanix to explore external opportunities.

“After nearly 10 incredible years I’m leaving Nutanix! I am headed off to explore my next chapter in life with a sense of accomplishment, excitement and gratitude,” Young’s LinkedIn post read.

“Being part of Nutanix’s success, creating the HCI market and seeing the company grow into the market leader in the hyper-converged industry is something I feel very proud to have been a part of.

“To all my colleagues, friends, customers and partners, thank you for making the last 10 years amazing! It’s time to say goodbye, but I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure.”

In a statement, a Nutanix spokesperson said, "We wish Matt well in his future endeavours."