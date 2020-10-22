Nutanix names David Gage as ANZ channel chief

Hyperconverged infrastructure company Nutanix has appointed David Gage as its new Australia and New Zealand channel boss.



Gage moves to the company from distributor Westcon and replaces Andrew Diamond who had led the company’s local channel strategy since November 2017.

Nutanix said that Gage would expand its channel program across the region. He will report to Nutanix APJ channel and OEM boss Jacob Pereira and “work closely with the local ANZ team led by managing director Lee Thompson,” the company said in a statement.



Gage comes to the vendor following a long career in local distribution. In 2002, Gage founded distributor Express Online in 2002, which became part of Express Data and was subsequently sold to Dicker Data by parent company Dimension Data in 2014.

Since then, Gage has worked at Microsoft, Westcon-Comstor, and fintech start-up CCube Integrated Wealth.



In a statement, Gage said he sees a huge opportunity for the company to strategically invest in focus partners to create new sales and technical capabilities.



“The Elevate Program, designed with ANZ partner feedback in mind, is a huge opportunity for Nutanix to demonstrate just how profitable its technology can be for local channel partners,” said Gage.



“The pandemic has led to a surge in IT investment, with the channel playing a pivotal role in solving the challenges enterprises and Government organisations face. Partners need proven, innovative technology - like Nutanix - to help them converge their data centre, databases and now clouds, particularly as hybrid cloud becomes the environment of choice.”



The vendor’s channel chief in the greater region, Jacob Pereira said Gage’s varied experience and unique perspective would be a huge win for Nutanix channel partners.



“David is passionate about the ANZ channel and will not only be key to driving our Elevate program in the region, but he’ll help drive our overall business and channel strategy,” he said.



“His experience gives him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities on all sides of the channel. This will help us partner more effectively and enable our partners to grow and become more profitable.”