Nutanix offers free trials of DaaS to Aussie businesses

Nutanix has offered an “enhanced free trial” of its Frame desktop-as-a-service solution to businesses across Australia to combat declining productivity due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses in Australia, New Zealand and the rest of Asia-Pacific will be provided with a free 30-day trial for an unlimited number of users.

The offer comes in response to the wider Asia Pacific region facing further restrictions on staff travel and congregation amid the outbreak, with some staff being unable to come into the office and work.

Nutanix Frame provides virtual desktops via the cloud without having to rely on any internal hardware.

“We are trying to play our part in making sure Asia Pacific’s businesses and economies keep moving during these unpredictable times,” Nutanix APJ head Matt Young said.

“The safety and security of staff remains the primary concern, but we can help keep them active, engaged and productive through easily available and accessible software.”

Earlier this month, Alibaba Cloud offered organisations impacted by the Coronavirus with US$1000 of credits to purchase “necessary cloud services” to ensure business continuity.