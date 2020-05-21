Nutanix partner Nuago overhauls Adelaide Oval's IT environment

Adelaide-based managed service provider Nuago has scored a deal to upgrade the IT environment of Adelaide Oval from on-premises hardware to Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

Adelaide Oval hosts AFL clubs Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide Power, and is a frequent venue for cricket matches. It also hosts other sports like soccer, rugby league, rugby union, tennis, and is also a venue for concerts.

The sporting venue sought to replace its previous IT infrastructure as it plans to diversify its business, expand and increase its digital engagement, citing that the kit was no longer fit for purpose and maintenance costs were getting prohibitively expensive.

The on-premises hardware was replaced with Nutanix HCI, which runs Adelaide Oval’s point of sale, CRM, disaster recovery, business continuity planning, database management and other systems.

Adelaide Oval ICT manager Bruce Malcolm said, “We may not have game days and other events right now, but when we’re back up and running, we need an IT system that enables us to deliver the right experience for spectators and clients.”

“Scalability is vital – most of our trade happens during short 15-minute windows where sales go from virtually nothing to peak in a matter of seconds. That requires considerable IT capabilities to maintain, which will only increase as sporting and hospitality events are further digitalised.”

Adelaide Oval claims it saw a 50 percent gain in efficiency in its IT department management, freeing up resources to assist in more pressing business developments, like the technology requirements for the upcoming Oval Hotel, which is slated to open in September this year.

The sporting venue also saw its energy costs cut by 32 percent with reductions in physical footprint and heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs.

Adopting Nutanix AHV hypervisor also further reduced licencing costs, while HYCU also improved data backup and recovery.

“I’m speaking to our CEO, CFO and other business leaders in a different way now – they’re no longer seeing ICT and IT infrastructure as a hidden away operational component, but something that can truly enable the business,” Malcolm said.

“We’re looking forward and thinking about what Nutanix and Nuago can do next.”