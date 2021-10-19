Nutanix seeking new ANZ managing director as Lee Thompson jumps to software vendor BlackLine

Hyperconverged infrastructure vendor Nutanix is on the hunt for a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand to replace Lee Thompson.

Nutanix last week posted a public job listing for the ANZ managing director role, seeking an experienced executive with at least 5 to 10 years as a regional leader.

Thompson left Nutanix to join cloud-based finance and accounting software vendor BlackLine as senior vice president for Japan and Asia Pacific.

“Nutanix confirms Lee Thompson resigned and we wish him well,” a Nutanix spokesperson told CRN.

“Neville Vincent, Nutanix’ vice president for ASEAN, ANZ & India, is acting as our interim ANZ lead while we conduct a search for a new managing director.”

The candidate chosen to replace Thompson is tasked to shape Nutanix’s short to mid-term (three-year) business strategy for ANZ, with a focus on growing market share, as well as year over year revenue growth and profitability.

The new MD would also be responsible for Nutanix's strategic networks and partnerships within ANZ, specifically enterprise customers and channel partners.

Nutanix named Thompson managing director in 2020 following the departure of Jamie Humphrey, who has since moved to security vendor Rubrik as its ANZ boss. He reported to Neville Vincent at the time.

Before Nutanix, Thompson was briefly at home care software vendor Ezihub as interim chief operations officer from 2019 to 2020, right after working at Oracle NetSuite as senior vice president and general manager for APJ for close to five years.

Thompson also held various sales and senior management roles at TechnologyOne, Salesforce, Oracle, Pilot Software, Artisoft, Borland International and Tech Pacific.

Earlier this month, Nutanix also saw moves in its global leadership team, specifically with the departure of chief revenue officer and former worldwide sales leader Chris Kaddaras after five years with the vendor. This comes following a strong fiscal fourth quarter, reporting 'record' revenue growth of 19 percent.