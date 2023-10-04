Nutanix updates Elevate partner program

By on
Hybrid multicloud computing company Nutanix has updated its partner program, Elevate, with several changes.

Elevate Partner Program participants can now earn larger payouts as new business incentives.

Partner sellers and sales engineers can earn a two per cent incentive, up $7000 per deal in the financial 2024 year, Nutanix said.

An increased discount for deal registration is also being brought in, for partners that quote Nutanix simplified stock keeping units (SKUs).

Nutanix will provide an over 40 per cent greater discount over non-registered deals.

Performance bonuses for top performing partners through the Nutanix Outperformance Rebate program are also available.

Nutanix has also updated its channel-led selling motion, with what it says is a lucrative selling rebate incentive in the Elevate Partner Program for FY24.

Other updates include dedicated channel-led sales resource centres around the world, and robust new enablement pathways launching this month in the Nutanix University platform to ensure partners have sales, technical and service capabilities to be successful with hybrid multicloud solutions.

Nutanix is also empowering partners with increased visibility into annual team renewals (ATR) data, allowing them to address issues and to ensure customers are thriving.

