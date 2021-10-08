Nutanix’s CRO, former global sales leader resigns

Nutanix’s chief revenue officer and former worldwide sales leader, Chris Kaddaras, is resigning from the company after a five-year stint with the hyperconverged and hybrid cloud software star.

“After a very successful five-year tenure in various global and regional sales leadership positions, Chris Kaddaras will be leaving Nutanix to pursue a new opportunity at a pre-IPO security technology company,” said Nutanix President and CEO Rajiv Ramaswami in an internal email to employees this week. “In our conversations about this opportunity, I can understand the draw for Chris to have a large hand in shaping a company at an early stage, and we wish him the very best on this next adventure.”

Kaddaras became CRO of Nutanix in February after previously leading the company’s global sales charge as executive vice president of worldwide sales. His last day at Nutanix will be Oct. 31.

“I’m hoping Nutanix takes the time to get his replacement right, and I hope they move fast,” said Tim Joyce, president and CEO of Roundstone Solutions, an Orinda, Calif.-based Nutanix partner. “Nutanix’s technology is the best out there and the sales organization, especially in Northern California, needs the right leadership to take advantage of the market opportunity.”

Kaddaras’ role will be temporarily filled by Andrew Brinded, Nutanix’s current senior vice president and worldwide sales chief operating officer, while the company searches for a new CRO.

“Andrew has been in lockstep with Chris, sharing the same vision of quality of sales, coverage and talent, as well as around advancing our strategic agenda,” said Ramaswami. “Andrew, a veteran technology sales executive, and formerly our EMEA sales leader, has a strong command of go-to-market strategies and customer satisfaction. He has a proven track record of developing innovative business strategies, maximizing growth and identifying and cultivating leaders.”

Ramaswami has noted that Nutanix’s first fiscal quarter is “on track” with its financial guidance for its current first fiscal quarter 2022. The San Jose, Calif.-based company is expecting total annual contract value (ACV) billings to be around $175 million for its first quarter.

Kaddaras has held multiple top executive roles at Nutanix including senior vice president and general manager of the Americas, as well as senior vice president and general manager of EMEA.

The majority of Kaddaras’ IT career was with Dell EMC, where he was a top sales executive for 15 years. He could not be reached for comment by press time.

“To Chris, you took on the most senior role in sales within weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way we sell for years to come and handled every challenge that came our way with your trademark calmness,” said Ramaswami “You put a great foundation in place for the Nutanix sales team around talent, coverage and quality of sales that the team and I will take forward.”

