Nvidia employee, company information leaks online

By on
Nvidia employee, company information leaks online

US chipmaker Nvidia said on Tuesday a cyber attacker has leaked employee credentials and some company proprietary information online after their systems were breached.

"We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the Nvidia environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

The company said it became aware of the breach on 23 February. Nvidia added it was working to analyse the information that has been leaked and does not anticipate any disruption to the company's business.

The chipmaking giant’s email systems and developer tools were suffering from outages this week after what is believed to have been a malicious network intrusion, according to The Telegraph

“We are investigating an incident,” Nvidia told CRN US in an emailed statement. “Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don‘t have any additional information to share at this time.“

A ransomware outfit under the name "Lapsus$" has reportedly claimed to be responsible for the leak and seemingly has information about the schematics, drivers and firmware, among other data, about the graphics chips.

Nvidia then launched a retaliatory strike against the Lapsus$ ransomware gang to prevent the release of the chipmaker’s stolen data, the ransomware group claimed.

“EVERYONE!!! NVIDIA ARE CRIMINALS!!!!!!!!! SOME DAYS AGO A ATTACK AGAINST NVIDIA AND STOLE 1TB OF CONFIDENTIAL DATA!!!!!! (sic),” the Lapsus$ operator posted to their public Telegram channel. “TODAY WOKE UP AND FOUND NVIDIA SCUM HAD ATTACKED **THE** MACHINE WITH RANSOMWARE…….”

Screenshots from the publicly accessible Lapsus$ Telegram channel were shared on Twitter by multiple security researchers including Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow and cybersecurity enthusiast Soufiane Tahiri. It is unclear when exactly these messages were posted, and Lapsus$’s Telegram channel was inaccessible Saturday afternoon due to the alleged posting of pornographic content, Callow told CRN US.

At a market cap of about $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
leak nvidia ransomware security

Partner Content

Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Dell dumps Tech Data as Aussie distributor

Dell dumps Tech Data as Aussie distributor
Kyndryl signs AWS deal but Microsoft still top priority

Kyndryl signs AWS deal but Microsoft still top priority
In loving memory of Warren Schaeche

In loving memory of Warren Schaeche
Fair Work says Sydney&#8217;s D365 Group underpaid staff

Fair Work says Sydney’s D365 Group underpaid staff

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?