Nvidia-Mellanox deal gets nod from Chinese regulators

Nvidia expects its US$6.9 billion acquisition of high-speed interconnect vendor Mellanox Technologies to close later this month after the deal was approved by Chinese antitrust regulators.

The company announced on Thursday that the Mellanox deal was approved by China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the last regulatory hurdle Nvidia needed to clear before it can take ownership of the publicly traded company, minus customary closing conditions.

Nvidia said it expects the deal, which was announced a year ago, to close by or around April 27.

Nvidia and Mellanox have previously collaborated on solutions, including Nvidia's DGX-2 deep learning system, which includes eight Mellanox ConnectX adapters that supports both InfiniBand and 100-gigabit Ethernet connectivity, enabling faster data throughput for Nvidia's GPUs.

Nvidia and Mellanox have previously assured partners and customers that Mellanox's products would continue to work with other processor vendors like Intel and AMD, the former of which plans to enter the data center GPU market while the former is already selling such solutions in the space.

This article originally appeared at crn.com