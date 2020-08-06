O365 backup and archiving vendor DropSuite names Leader as new Aussie distie

DropSuite, a developer of an automated cloud backup and archiving solution for Microsoft Office 365, has appointed Leader Computers as its newest Australian distributor.

As part of the deal, DropSuite’s platform is now available to resellers via Leader’s Cloud Marketplace.

Based in Singapore, DropSuite was founded as Dropmysite in 2011 as a website backup company, and later expanded to include email and mobile backup. While it doesn’t have a physical office in Australia, the company is listed on the Australian Security Exchange under the DSE ticker.

DropSuite is a scalable software-as-a-service product to provide backup services for Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups and Teams. The platform features a multi-tenant management console and other advanced product features for IT administrators.

Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said, “DropSuite has a longstanding track record of providing businesses with simplified data protection solutions for Microsoft 365 and we are very excited to be forming this partnership today. Through our national coverage we can now bring Dropsuite to an even greater number of channel partners.”

“Leader became a Microsoft in-direct CSP in Q2 2020 and we have had amazing feedback on speed and ease of our portal. Our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be profitable. We are very proud to be able to offer our resellers brilliant world leading products such as DropSuite.”

DropSuite chief executive Charif El-Ansari said the company is “thrilled to launch its partnership with Leader.

“Joining the Cloud Marketplace will give Leader’s reseller partners a reliable and scalable solution to safeguard their clients' critical data, at a time of growing cybersecurity and data privacy challenges,” he said.