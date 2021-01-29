OAIC puts MSPs on notice over data breach reporting

By on
OAIC puts MSPs on notice over data breach reporting

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has sounded a warning to managed service providers (MSPs) to ensure they are reporting breaches, even if their customers do not.

In the latest Notifiable Data Breaches Report [pdf] which covered the second half of 2020, the Commissioner warned MSPs that it was the responsibility of both the holder and the customer to determine which party would report a data breach to the Government.

The OAIC said it had received a number of notifications involving an MSP hosting or holding data on behalf of one or more customers.

The OAIC has stated that it considers a data breach at a customer to be a data breach at the MSP and vice versa.

While both entities are not required to report, at least one is and the OAIC warned that MSPs needed to establish this clearly with the customer.

“The OAIC has seen different responses by entities involved in multi-party breaches. In several instances, the MSP managed all aspects of the data breach response in consultation with its clients and coordinated the notification to the OAIC and individuals affected by the data breach,” the OAIC stated in the report.

“In some other cases, MSPs notified their clients of the data breach but otherwise left to them the responsibility for meeting the assessment and notification requirements of the NDB scheme.

“This approach broadly corresponds with OAIC guidance that suggests the entity with the most direct relationship with the individuals affected by the data breach should generally carry out the notification.”

The OAIC went on to say that this approach was, “not without risk and may result in entities falling short of their obligations under the NDB scheme”.

The commissioner reported it had received notifications from multiple entities that experienced a data breach resulting from a single compromise of an MSP they all used.

“However, the OAIC had grounds to believe the compromise had also affected several other entities that did not notify the OAIC of the data breach.”

In the report, the Commissioner warned that in such an instance, both the MSP and the clients that did not notify the OAIC may have failed to meet their obligations under the Privacy Act.

“A failure by both the MSP and its clients to notify the OAIC and individuals at risk of serious harm from a data breach will represent a breach of the provisions of Part IIIC of the Privacy Act, and will likely constitute an interference with privacy by all."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breach notification managed service providers msp oaic services

Partner Content

EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal

Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal
IBM to Invest US$1b in cloud ecosystem

IBM to Invest US$1b in cloud ecosystem
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?