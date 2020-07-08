Object storage vendor Cloudian lands down under

Object storage vendor Cloudian has launched its Australia and New Zealand operations.

The expansion is led by ANZ regional director James Wright and principal engineer Jason Mantell, both previously from Nutanix and Pure Storage.

Cloudian specialises in object storage systems, with its flagship solution HyperStore providing scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics for data centres. The company counts Cisco, HPE, Lenovo, Rubrik, Veeam and VMware as some of its technology partners.

The company also appointed Exclusive Networks and Nextgen as its distributors, while also engaging with a number of MSPs with expertise in the government, financial and other sectors.

Commenting on the expansion, Wright said, “Around 80 percent of the data created by organisations today is unstructured, primarily images, video and voice data. But ANZ enterprises and governments are struggling to store this data, protect it and analyse it, particularly given the limitations of traditional storage systems.”

“Cloudian addresses this challenge, providing a limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective and secure means to store and create real value from increasingly large data sets. We also deliver seamless integration and data movement across on-premises/private cloud and public cloud environments. With data playing an ever more central role in ANZ and increased concern about public cloud data being stored outside national borders, there is a great opportunity to expand the company here.”

Cloudian said there’s an opportunity in the increasing number of companies rethinking public cloud storage due to unexpected costs, concerns about data security and control – including data sovereignty – and highly variable performance.

“A/NZ businesses are becoming more aware of the drawbacks of storing large volumes of data in the public cloud, but they want that same user experience,” Wright said.

“Because of our fully native S3 compatibility, we can provide the scale, flexibility and ease-of-use of the public cloud within a customer’s own data centre at up to one-third the cost.”

The company is also looking to market its offerings as a way to combat ransomware with Object Lock, preventing attackers from encrypting data.

“We know that ransomware attacks often come more than once, as cyber criminals both identify the vulnerability and know the company is willing to pay to unlock their data,” Wright added. “Object Lock creates an immutable copy of backup data, ensuring a clean copy for reliable recovery so businesses are covered when security measures fail.”