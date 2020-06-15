Office365 outage hits users in Australia, New Zealand

Microsoft has disclosed that some users in Australia and New Zealand are getting errors when attempting to access Microsoft 365 services.

Outages website Downdetector revealed that users started to report issues just before 9am Monday morning Sydney time, with up to 2,162 reports at 9:37am. Affected services include Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Azure, Outlook.com and more.

Microsoft’s status page said users are reporting an error message saying: "AADSTS90033: A transient error has occurred. Please try again."

The vendor said it is investigating a potential token issue that may be preventing users from authenticating to multiple Microsoft 365 services or features.

We're investigating an issue in which some users may be receiving an error when attempting to access Microsoft 365 services in the Oceania region. Additional details can be found in the admin portal under MO216274. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 14, 2020

A number of users also took to Twitter to report the outage:

Is anyone having access issues with #Office365 — Steven Reid (@steven_reid) June 14, 2020

Anyone else facing this issue with #Office365 login? pic.twitter.com/y3arZj37FA — Somesh Jagga (@someshjagga) June 14, 2020

Nice to wake up to a Azure / Office 365 outage on a Monday morning



As per usual the status page says everything is fine �� — Guy Boyd (@resync) June 14, 2020

