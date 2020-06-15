Office365 outage hits users in Australia, New Zealand

Microsoft has disclosed that some users in Australia and New Zealand are getting errors when attempting to access Microsoft 365 services.

Outages website Downdetector revealed that users started to report issues just before 9am Monday morning Sydney time, with up to 2,162 reports at 9:37am. Affected services include Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Azure, Outlook.com and more.

Microsoft’s status page said users are reporting an error message saying: "AADSTS90033: A transient error has occurred. Please try again."

The vendor said it is investigating a potential token issue that may be preventing users from authenticating to multiple Microsoft 365 services or features.

