Officeworks launches MSP services in collaboration with 2019 acquisition Geeks2U

Officeworks has launched a subscription-based tech support service in collaboration with Geeks2U, the tech support provider it acquired in March last year.

Citing the remote working surge of 2020 as driving increased demand for tech support services, Officeworks’ GeekCover service promises to support Aussies working from home with year-round IT assistance, “from setting up a new device to data recovery and virus removal”.

Officeworks merchandise business manager Sandy Young said the subscription service was launched in response to increased instant tech support demand.

“With more people working, learning and creating from home than ever before, we’ve leant on our partnership with IT specialists, Geeks2U, to create the latest must-have subscription service,” he said.

Pricing for a 12-month membership for households starts at $9.95 per month with business plans starting at $19.95 per month.



At the household subscription level, it may make sense for sole traders or contractors to hire an on-demand provider like GeekCover. However, for employees working-from-home for organisations with their own ICT departments, third-party providers would likely be unable to configure any networking, VPN, infrastructure or collaborative application solutions that are bound up by the employer’s own administrative rights and policies.

The scheme is stated to offer unlimited remote support and low on-site call-out fees, plus security alerts and recommendations in the event of widespread virus incidents. Business subscribers also gain access to annual on-site IT healthy check, proactive system health monitoring for a nominated PC, and internet security software, according to Officeworks.

A Geeks2U representative said a new customer base had emerged out of the working-from-home wave that has formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recent times have seen us lend an expert hand to Aussies of all ages and professionals from every field. More than just troubleshooting tech issues, we’re so proud to be helping people stay connected.”