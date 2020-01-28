OKI Data promotes Tony Grima to MD

OKI Data has promoted Tony Grima to lead its Australian and New Zealand operations starting tomorrow.

Grima previously served as country managed at rival print vendor Fuji Xerox, where he was credited with leading the vendor’s new channel partner program implementation and reconfiguring its sales pipeline. In July 2018 he moved to OKI as sales director, later winning promotion to general manager of sales and marketing. .

His new promotion will see Grima replace former managing director Alex Kawamura, who is moving to a Japan-based role overseeing the product development and business divisions for OKI in the US and ANZ.

OKI Data noted in a press release that Grima was one of a few local team members across OKI globally to have been promoted to an MD role.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the new managing director for the ANZ region,” said Grima. “We have just celebrated our 10-year anniversary in December last year, and I am looking forward to working with our talented team and partners as the managing director in 2020.”

Grima will be responsible for “propelling the company’s sales, marketing, account management, services and partner channel strategy, as well as ensuring overall customer experience success.” His first key initiative will be to introduce OKI’s new Advantage Partner Program and online partner portal.

“At OKI, we truly value our partners and this program shows our commitment in offering them a great support network,” Grima added. “The program focuses on providing the assistance and tools needed to become a successful OKI partner and continued nurturing to build a strong and successful working relationship.”

Kawamura also commented on the appointment, adding: “We are extremely pleased that Tony will become the new managing director for OKI Data Australia. His leadership skill and wealth of experience in business development will be invaluable in accelerating the business growth of OKI in the ANZ region. I wish him and the team all the best.”