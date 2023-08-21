Identity management giant Okta has partnered with KPMG Australia to launch a new offering that aims to help Australian businesses accelerate digital transformation and reduce cybersecurity risks.

KPMG Powered Enterprise Cyber combines Okta’s IDaaS platform with KPMG’s Powered Enterprise methodology to help businesses speed the delivery of cloud access management programs and services.

A central part of the offering is KPMG’s Powered Framework for Okta, which utilises the company’s extensive experience in functional transformation with the latest cloud technologies.

“The alliance with KPMG Australia further expands our partner network, enabling us to bring our leading identity and access management solutions to a wider audience,” Phil Goldie, managing director of Okta Australia and New Zealand said.

“Digital identity serves as a foundation for cyber security, and we are excited to collaborate with KPMG to empower organisations in their digital transformation journey and help reduce their cyber security risks.”

“This alliance reinforces our commitment to expand our channel network with like-minded partners in Australia and New Zealand."

"We are focused on working with partners to develop solutions based on a zero-trust security approach formed from an identity-first principle,” Goldie said.

To support the joint offering, KPMG Australia has established a dedicated team of over 20 Okta-skilled and experienced professionals.

KPMG’s global Identity and Access Management capabilities will further bolster the team, collaborating closely with Okta to provide holistic solutions to clients seeking to modernise their business processes and systems.



“We are living in a new world where access and identity is at the core of business protection, and ultimately the key to business success,” Martijn Verbree, National Cyber Lead at KPMG Australia said.

“By combining Okta’s Workforce Identity Cloud with our deep experience in business transformation projects, we aim to facilitate sustainable change, enhance performance, and deliver tangible value to our clients," he added.