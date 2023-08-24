Okta appoints new Head of Public Sector and Higher Education

Identity management provider Okta has named James Enoch as its new Head of Public Sector and Higher Education sales team for Australia and New Zealand.

He has 20 years of experience selling and leading tech sales teams in the public sector, healthcare and education sectors.

Enoch has worked for collaboration company Slack, now owned by Salesforce, playing a pivotal role in building out its Asia-Pacific public sector team, and go-to-market strategy, working with all levels of government.

He also led Salesforce's public sector southern region ECS business, establishing partnerships with government and healthcare departments to deliver Covid-19 response initiatives.

Okta said Enoch has also actively contributed to the tech sector's response to government policy, and served as a guide and adviser through his involvement with the AIIA VIC, NSW, Health Policy Advisory Networks, and the Higher Education Special Interest Group.