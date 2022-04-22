Okta names new ANZ channel chief

Identity access management vendor Okta has set the ANZ channel in its sights, appointing Todd Parsons to the newly created role of Australia and New Zealand channel and alliances director, along with two new alliance partnership managers.

Parsons moves to Okta after just over a year as the channel development manager at data management vendor Cohesity. Prior, he was ANZ channel director at Micro Focus for three years.

He will be based in Sydney, reporting to Okta Asia Pacific head of partners and alliances Chee Keong (CK) Law.

Okta Asia Pacific general manager Graham Sowden said of the appointment, “I am delighted to welcome Todd to the ANZ partner team. Todd comes to Okta with more than 25 years in the IT industry across ANZ and APJ.

“Todd is also an experienced direct sales and marketing leader, which gives him a holistic perspective when it comes to understanding customers and partner needs.”

Parsons commented, “It’s a privilege to join Okta at this point in its growth journey where a vibrant ecosystem of partners and alliances here in ANZ can really help to scale and extend our reach in the ANZ market. There is an immediate opportunity to build mutually beneficial partnerships that provide real customer outcomes and I look forward to working with and growing the local team.”

Liam Leaney and Shane Charleston have been appointed to the alliance partnership manager roles.

Leaney’s has held senior channel and enterprise sales roles at Microsoft, VMware, Rocket Software, Commvault and Ingram Micro. He will work with local partners and the vendors local distie, NextGen.

"I’m very much looking forward to working closely with our partners in the region to help their customers achieve critical business objectives," he said.

Charleston previously worked with TechData leading its IBM business and, before that, at Westcon building its Telstra partnership. He will be responsible for a set of national partners and global systems integrators.

"It's a fantastic time to be joining Okta as the business is experiencing tremendous growth in the ANZ region,” he said.