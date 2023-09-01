Okta names new partner and alliances vice president for APJ

Okta has appointed industry veteran Ajay Advani as its vice president for partner of Asia-Pacific/Japan channel and strategic alliances, the identity management provider said.

Advani moves from Salesforce company Tableau, where he was the vice president of APJ partners and Greater China for almost five years.

Prior to that, Advani held senior positions at Dassault Systèmes, and Autodesk Asia.

He will lead the Okta partner team across the Asia-Pacific region, to optimise the ecosystem.

Advani will work with Okta's senior vice president for global partner and alliances, Bill Hustad and the company's senior vice president for APJ Ben Goodman to execute partner strategy for APJ.

"With identity management at the core of digital operations, Okta's mission is to equip organisations with secure identity-led infrastructure, bolstering their digital service capabilities," Advani said.

"A strong partner network is critical to achieving this goal," he added.