Okta names Phil Goldie as ANZ boss

Identity and access management vendor Okta has appointed long-time Microsoft veteran Phil Goldie to lead its Australia and New Zealand business.

Goldie revealed on LinkedIn that he has joined the company in the newly created role of ANZ vice president and country manager.

“It's absolutely a thrill to be joining a category and market defining company in Okta,” Goldie’s post read.



“In speaking to the many of the Okta global and local leadership teams over the last few months there were three things that were clear reasons to join - people, platform and potential.

"Looking forward to the journey and learning ahead!"

Goldie earlier this year left Microsoft ANZ as senior director of small, medium and corporate business, concluding a 12 year stint with the tech giant.

His previous roles at Microsoft include NZ director of commercial and partner business, ANZ director of partner business, director of corporate accounts sales and director of the server and cloud business group.

Before Microsoft, Goldie also worked at consulting firm thinkGROWTH, now-defunct telco equipment manufacturer Nortel Networks and UK-based Alteon WebSystems.

Okta last month appointed Todd Parsons as ANZ channel and alliances director, a newly created role reporting to Okta Asia Pacific head of partners and alliances Chee Keong Law.