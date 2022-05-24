Okta names Phil Goldie as ANZ boss

By on
Okta names Phil Goldie as ANZ boss
Phil Goldie (Okta)

Identity and access management vendor Okta has appointed long-time Microsoft veteran Phil Goldie to lead its Australia and New Zealand business.

Goldie revealed on LinkedIn that he has joined the company in the newly created role of ANZ vice president and country manager.

“It's absolutely a thrill to be joining a category and market defining company in Okta,” Goldie’s post read.

“In speaking to the many of the Okta global and local leadership teams over the last few months there were three things that were clear reasons to join - people, platform and potential.

"Looking forward to the journey and learning ahead!"

Goldie earlier this year left Microsoft ANZ as senior director of small, medium and corporate business, concluding a 12 year stint with the tech giant.

His previous roles at Microsoft include NZ director of commercial and partner business, ANZ director of partner business, director of corporate accounts sales and director of the server and cloud business group.

Before Microsoft, Goldie also worked at consulting firm thinkGROWTH, now-defunct telco equipment manufacturer Nortel Networks and UK-based Alteon WebSystems.

Okta last month appointed Todd Parsons as ANZ channel and alliances director, a newly created role reporting to Okta Asia Pacific head of partners and alliances Chee Keong Law.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft okta phil goldie security

Partner Content

Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion
JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

TPG launches G.Fast

TPG launches G.Fast
Barhead deploys new app to combat homelessness

Barhead deploys new app to combat homelessness
Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses

Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses
Telstra signs on as Opticomm RSP

Telstra signs on as Opticomm RSP

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?