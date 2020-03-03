OneWiFi wins Footscray smart city upgrade deal

By on
OneWiFi wins Footscray smart city upgrade deal

Smart city solutions specialist OneWiFi has won a deal to expand the public WiFi network in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray.

The upgrade comes as part of the Footscray Smart City for Social Cohesion Project, a joint initiative between Maribyrnong City Council and Victoria University.

The deal will see OneWifi provide wireless connectivity to Footscray Mall and Little Saigon Plaza, and expand the existing network in other areas like Footscray Park.

It will eventually be utilised to measure movement of pedestrians, vehicles and other modes of transport, as well as controlling environmental monitors, digital kiosks and smart lighting.

The network will utilise solutions from CommScope-owned Ruckus Wireless, most notably its Ruckus SPOT location analytics solution that will give better access to educational, tourism and business information. It will also facilitate data collection, storage and sharing, as well as interface with the Social Cohesion Platform developed by Victoria University. For wide area networks, data will be collected through media access control protocol placed in selected locations.

OneWifi commercial and strategy director Gary Tsang said the company’s object was to work with the council, university and CommScope to implement smart city applications on top of the WiFi infrastructure to help build out Footscray’s smart city capabilities.

“We are thrilled to facilitate the expansion of Footscray’s existing public Wi-Fi network over the coming months,” he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
footscray networking onewifi ruckus

Most Read Articles

Microsoft cancels Melbourne IoT event

Microsoft cancels Melbourne IoT event
HPE Australia hires new channel chief from NTT

HPE Australia hires new channel chief from NTT
Arq Group losses blow out to $129m

Arq Group losses blow out to $129m
Dicker Data claims enterprise market share dominance

Dicker Data claims enterprise market share dominance
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Will Coronavirus impact the channel?
Yes - By making it harder to order hardware
Yes - Cancelled conferences and business trips will be widespread
Not directly - It will slow the economy and that may have an impact
No - We can't see any impact
Not negatively - It's already created demand for things like remote access
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?