By on
OpenAI prepping new open-source AI model

OpenAI is preparing to release a new open-source language model to the public, The Information reported, citing a person with knowledge of the plan.

The company's generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT, has gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley as investors see generative AI as the next big growth area for tech companies.

In January, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, deepening its ties with the startup and setting the stage for more competition with rival Google.

Meta Platforms is now rushing to join competitors Microsoft and Google in releasing generative AI products capable of creating human-like writing, art and other content.

OpenAI is unlikely to release a model that is competitive with GPT, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

 

