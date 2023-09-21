OpenAI unveils new Dall-E 3 version of text-to-image tool

By on
OpenAI unveils new Dall-E 3 version of text-to-image tool

OpenAI this week unveiled Dall-E 3, the latest version of its text-to-image tool that uses its wildly popular AI chatbot ChatGPT to help fill in prompts.

Dall-E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October via the application programming interface, the company said.

Users can type in a request for an image and tweak the prompt through conversations with ChatGPT.

"DALL-E 3 can translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images," the company said in a statement.

OpenAI said the latest version of the tool will have more safeguards such as limiting its ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content.

The tool also has mitigations to decline requests that ask for images of a public figure by name, or those that ask for images in the style of a living artist.

OpenAI said creators could opt out of using some or all of their work used to train future text-to-image tools.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's race to create accurate text-to-image AI tools has several competitors, including Alibaba's Tongyi Wanxiang, Midjourney and Stability AI, who continue to refine their image-generating models.

However, there are several concerns around AI-generated images.

A Washington DC court in August ruled that a work of art created by AI without any human input could not be copyrighted under US law.

OpenAI also faces several lawsuits.

A trade group for U.S. authors recently sued the artificial intelligence leader on behalf of writers including John Grisham and "Game of Thrones" novelist George R.R. Martin accusing the company of unlawfully training its chatbot ChatGPT on their work.

 

 

