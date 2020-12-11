OpenText hires former Software AG exec Mike Saxton to lead ANZ business

Information management company OpenText has appointed Mike Saxton as its new regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Saxton joined from Software AG, where he was general manager, operating out of its Sydney office.

In his new role, Saxton has been charged with driving growth across the ANZ region, working with customers and partners to showcase OpenText’s offerings.

“2020 has been tough for everyone including business leaders across Australia and New Zealand. Through all the turbulence and uncertainty, OpenText has worked with customers to ensure stability and business continuity across the region while preparing them to make the most of the upturn when it comes,” Saxton said.

“I’m thrilled to join such a forward-thinking company that has redefined information management for organisations globally and operates with a strong culture that embraces diversity and inclusion. I am looking forward to working closely with customers and partners to ensure we help them achieve great things in 2021 and beyond.”

Saxton most recently finished an eight-plus year stint at Software AG, where he held a number of executive roles across APAC and EMEA. He also worked at TIBCO Software and HP in the United Kingdom.

OpenText APAC vice president Albert Nel said, “Mike is a fantastic addition to the Australia and New Zealand team.”

“He not only brings a proven track record of delivering success, his experience and leadership will be tremendous assets in helping us build a sustainable strategy that enables us and our customers to leverage the growth opportunity that lies ahead of us.”