OpenText launches new unified global partner network

Information management vendor OpenText has announced the launch of its new unified global partner network.

The OpenText Partner Network unifies its and the company's recently acquired Micro Focus’ partner ecosystems to offer enhanced support to more than 30,000 partners in 150 countries.

“As we advance our opentext.ai vision and strategy, the OpenText Partner Network is going to be a thriving ecosystem where collaboration and innovation flourish," OpenText's chief marketing officer Sandy Ono said.

"OpenText is investing in R&D to develop advanced technologies that our partners will be able to build upon."

"Together we are going to help customers around the globe improve and secure their underlying data and information flows to take advantage of AI."

“We are committed to co-innovation with our partners to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Together, we will bring cloud and AI to new heights.”

New partner programs

The OpenText Partner Program for Enterprise Partners provides a single standardised framework with globally consistent expectations, processes and benefits tied to future growth.

For mid-market partners, the OpenText Cloud Acceleration Program aims to provide growth opportunities via OpenText public cloud offerings.

OpenText Aviator Thrust for Partners allows partners to build custom solutions using OpenText Cloud API services to serve customers on their AI journey or create industry-specific solutions.

Partners can also create joint solutions for specific market needs via the OpenText SolEx program.

“As generative AI moves on from the initial hype, the work to ensure a measurable return on investment begins,” SAP's Global VP of software partner solutions Darryl Gray said."

“SAP is committed to creating an enterprise AI ecosystem for the future that complements our world-class business applications suite and helps our customers unlock their full potential."

"We support the vision behind OpenText's opentext.ai strategy and are confident that OpenText's latest innovations will enable businesses of all sizes and industries to elevate their operations to unimaginable heights.”