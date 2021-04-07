Optus adds three years to Hubify subsidiary partnership

Optus has opted for the early renewal of its contract with Hubify-owned Broadland Solutions which supplies the telco with mobility solutions.

According to an ASX market announcement, the contract was originally due to expire in 2023, but has been extended until April 2026 thanks to a new five-year term starting April 1, 2021.

Broadland Solutions has been supplying Optus with mobility solutions since 2015 for the SMB and enterprise markets.

“Supporting our partners’ growth and helping them to unlock the full potential of their business is at the heart of Optus SMB. Hubify’s customer-centric model complements our brand, making them an ideal partner for our Optus Business Centres and I look forward to seeing what more we can achieve together over the next five years,” said Optus SMB managing director Libby Roy.

In the announcement, Hubify, who acquired Broadland Solutions in 2019, stated it expects this agreement to be worth $40 million, as well as contributing to its growth strategy.

Hubify CEO Victor Tsaccounis said, "We’ve built a great partnership with Optus over the last six years and I'm really pleased with the outcome to continue that relationship for another five years. This early renewal is an endorsement of the Broadland Group’s high performance in sales, service delivery and mobility expertise. Locking down our mobility revenue for the next 5 years supports the company’s expansion plans into managed service and cybersecurity and supports our dual-pronged strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions, increasing further long-term value for our shareholders."

Hubify was formerly known as United Networks before a name change in November last year.

At the time of the change, Tsaccounis said the new name symbolised the coming together of the company's three growth pillars into a single “hub” of intelligent and reliable services and products.

Optus formed a new MVNO deal with Field Solutions Group earlier this month, signing a five-year wholesale agreement for the supply of 4G and 5G services.