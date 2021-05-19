Optus and Curtin University co-fund on-campus 5G testing lab

Optus and Curtin University in Perth have partnered to co-fund the first testing lab for 5G technologies in Western Australia.

Based on the Optus 5G network, the new space will provide the tools to enable innovation around 5G technologies.

Optus enterprise product innovation vice President Deon Liebenberg said the lab provides a critical testbed for new 5G applications that could contribute to the economy and industry.

“The opening of this 5G lab is the latest example of how Optus is raising the bar on innovation through our world class network and delivering advanced outcomes for our customers.

“Our collaboration with Curtin University will facilitate industry-leading research that has potential world-changing impacts and could transform the Australian economy through creating hyper-connected spaces of the future and new technological innovations across a range of industries.”

Recent demonstrations of the tech in the facility showed how 5Gs high speeds and low latency can be applied for use cases like remote robot interaction and operation, remote training of vision impaired people in the use of guide dogs, remote monitoring of brain activity for epileptic events through subdural EEG recordings, and a new visual immersive platform for remote learning.

Curtin vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the University is delighted to be able to offer students and researchers such a groundbreaking space for learning and working.

“This 5G lab will enable Curtin to deliver high-impact and innovative digital learning and research opportunities particularly through the use of integrated technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

“Importantly, it will also help us harness the power of these next generation capabilities to deliver enhanced teaching and learning experiences for our remote and regional students. This new smart campus is just another way Curtin is delivering on its mission to promote, develop and support innovation and industry-facing researchers and graduates.”

The lab was visited by Innovation and ICT Minister Hon Don Punch MLA, who said that the lab will help to inspire and educate businesses across WA and Australia.

“The opening of the Optus and Curtin 5G lab is a major step in cementing WA as a leader in innovative technology with life-changing impacts. 5G can potentially transform industries across the country.

“As Australia responds to shifting global economic challenges, new technologies like 5G will make a substantial contribution to the Australian industry and help expand entrepreneurial activity by creating a more diversified and resilient economy.”