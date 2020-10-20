Optus Business builds dedicated AWS shop

Optus Business builds dedicated AWS shop
Optus Business has set up a dedicated AWS business unit to build expertise within the public cloud giant’s product stack.

The telco's services arm is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and the new agreement will see the company increase investment in training and certification with the vendor.

The dedicated business unit will work with the AWS Professional Services team initially on VMWare and SAP deployments.

In conjunction, the telco has launched its Optus Cloud Academy, which the company said would provide training for an estimated 2,000 employees with AWS cloud skills. Optus said it plans to achieve more than 600 AWS accreditations over the next three years.

This program will focus on skills across cloud, Internet of Things, data and analytics, security, 5G, and edge computing through a mix of formal training courses, tailored immersion days, hackathons and game days, Optus said.

Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell, said the collaboration significantly boosts the company’s cloud offering and provides “an elevated experience for our customers”.

“Optus’ integrated sales, advisory, and consulting approach allows us to offer businesses an end-to-end range of innovative digital transformation tools. As part of our strategy to become a leading supplier of integrated cloud solutions in Australia, we are excited to double down on our relationship with AWS and bring Optus’ network reach and our proven expertise in cloud, security, and data to more Australian organisations.”

AWS ANZ commercial sector boss Adam Beavis said the collaboration would help accelerate the adoption of cloud for businesses.

“Customers will benefit from Optus’ deep cloud expertise and expansive network, and AWS’ highly reliable and scalable cloud platform that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses across Australia.

“Cloud skills play an increasingly important role in Australia’s workforce and investing in training and digital skills will provide a foundation that will accelerate the Optus’ own digital transformation, drive quicker customer outcomes, and help employees enhance their overall career potential.”

