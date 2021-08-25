Optus Business launches modular IT services offering

Optus’ IT services arm Optus Business has launched a modular and customisable platform to deliver IT products and plans that can scale depending on customer needs.

Optus Business Plus aims to provide freedom and flexibility to build a bespoke technology package to meet specific business needs and allow them to scale up or down with no penalty.

The telco said the platform allows customers to choose if they want to sign a lock-in contract or not depending on what works for their business and be able to scale where needed, instead of having to purchase solutions that only partially fit specific needs.

Customers can combine technologies including mobile, fixed internet, voice, cybersecurity, device and plan management services to form the bespoke solution.

“We worked directly with small and medium sized business customers to understand their needs and the solutions that best work for them. We heard, especially over the last 18-months, that no two businesses are on the same journey,” Optus Business managing director Libby Roy said.

“We found that some businesses know what they want and prefer us to stay an arm’s length until they need something, while others want a more hands-on approach. Optus Business Plus allows us to build a more customisable solution with, and for both kinds of customers.”

Roy added that Optus Business created a process that simplifies how small businesses acquire products and services from the company.

“With Optus Business Plus businesses can continue to be unique while having more of an equally unique technology solution,” she said.

“As Optus expands Optus Business Plus over the coming year, customers can expect even more flexibility and simplicity as they customise and configure a range of products that meet their business needs.”

The solution will launch initially with Optus Business Mobile Plus, focused on how many SIM cards a customer would need to meet business demands. Customers availing of more SIMs and longer contracts will get increasing discounts as their needs scale.