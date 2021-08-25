Optus Business launches modular IT services offering

By on
Optus Business launches modular IT services offering
Libby Roy (Optus Business)

Optus’ IT services arm Optus Business has launched a modular and customisable platform to deliver IT products and plans that can scale depending on customer needs.

Optus Business Plus aims to provide freedom and flexibility to build a bespoke technology package to meet specific business needs and allow them to scale up or down with no penalty.

The telco said the platform allows customers to choose if they want to sign a lock-in contract or not depending on what works for their business and be able to scale where needed, instead of having to purchase solutions that only partially fit specific needs.

Customers can combine technologies including mobile, fixed internet, voice, cybersecurity, device and plan management services to form the bespoke solution.

“We worked directly with small and medium sized business customers to understand their needs and the solutions that best work for them. We heard, especially over the last 18-months, that no two businesses are on the same journey,” Optus Business managing director Libby Roy said.

“We found that some businesses know what they want and prefer us to stay an arm’s length until they need something, while others want a more hands-on approach. Optus Business Plus allows us to build a more customisable solution with, and for both kinds of customers.”

Roy added that Optus Business created a process that simplifies how small businesses acquire products and services from the company.

“With Optus Business Plus businesses can continue to be unique while having more of an equally unique technology solution,” she said.

“As Optus expands Optus Business Plus over the coming year, customers can expect even more flexibility and simplicity as they customise and configure a range of products that meet their business needs.”

The solution will launch initially with Optus Business Mobile Plus, focused on how many SIM cards a customer would need to meet business demands. Customers availing of more SIMs and longer contracts will get increasing discounts as their needs scale.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
libby roy mobile msp optus business services telco

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation

DXC shareholders deny executive compensation
Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent

Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent
CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!

CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?